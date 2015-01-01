|
De Iuliis M, Cardoni A, Paolo Cimellaro G. Safety Sci. 2024; 174: e106470.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
The interest in the concept of resilience has been growing consistently over the past few years to study the functionality and behavior of systems against natural and man-made hazards. Yet a comprehensive, updated review of methods and frameworks to assess and improve the resilience and safety of civil engineering systems and communities is lacking. In this paper, a bibliometric and visualization method is implemented to explore the status of resilience research in civil engineering applications by analyzing journal papers published from 1996 to 2020. The concept of resilience and safety is investigated through eight subject categories identified by the authors in the literature: recovery time strategies and downtime, critical infrastructures, probabilistic approaches, fuzzy logic approaches, structural health monitoring, health care facilities, emergency management and decision-making, community and urban resilience.
Bibliometric analysis; Bibliometric visualization; Civil engineering; Co-authorship analysis; Resilience; Review