|
Citation
|
Jain A, Zwetsloot G, Torres L. Safety Sci. 2024; 174: e106463.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Taking care of the workforce and developing its capacity (mentally, physically, socially, etc.) has strategic importance for organizations and society alike, and an active healthy workforce is therefore a key determinant to sustainable economic and human development (González-Cantón et al., 2019). Safe and good quality jobs, secure and fair employment and decent working conditions and protection from occupational hazards are important for protecting and promoting the health, safety and wellbeing (HSW) of the workforce (Benach et al., 2013), particularly in the context of the rapid transformations in the world of work as highlighted by the Global Commission on the Future of Work (ILO, 2019). Major developments over the past two decades have given special attention to the concept of ‘sustainability’, and the integral role of HSW in sustainable development (Jain et al., 2018, OSHA, 2016). For enterprises, sustainability refers to the potential for maintenance of business success over the long term, while for workers, sustainability is the potential for long-term maintenance of HSW, the two conditions being inextricably connected. There is increasing evidence which, on the one hand, clearly highlights the economic threat posed by poor employment and working conditions, and on the other hand, indicates the superior market performance of enterprises which nurture a prevention culture of HSW (with HSW as a core value, not only a priority) and incorporate social concerns in their sustainability efforts (Zwetsloot et al., 2013). It is clear that sustainable work and HSW are integral to organizational and economic sustainability, and at the core of societal functioning and development.
Language: en