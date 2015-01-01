Abstract

Construction scholars and practitioners have identified a repetitive pattern of direct causes leading to both fatal and non-fatal injuries among construction workers. Over the years, direct causes such as falls, electrocutions, and being struck have consistently represented a substantial proportion of recorded and reported injuries in the United States. One potential factor contributing to this repetition is the absence of root cause investigations for incidents. Incident investigations should focus on system deficiencies and shortcomings instead of individual behaviors. While the identification of incident root causes provides the needed information to eliminate the direct causes, it is inherently complex. Recently, the use of tailored incident investigation protocols as a practical and systematically conducted method was suggested to uncover the root causes of incidents, subsequently assisting in reducing their recurrence. To illustrate the feasibility of such an approach, this article provides a step-by-step guide to creating a tailored investigation protocol for revealing the root causes of arc flash incidents by utilizing a panel of safety experts. In addition, this study demonstrates the feasibility of developing tailored investigation protocols for other common causes, such as falls and electrocutions. Tailored investigation protocols streamline the identification of potential root causes to a manageable number, relying on subject matter experts. Consequently, they enhance learning from incidents by mitigating investigators' biases and potential lack of experience. Safety practitioners can use the method presented in this article to create tailored investigation protocols based on their working environment to improve learning for occupational injuries.

