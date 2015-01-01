SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Singh P, van Gulijk C, Sunderland N. Safety (Basel) 2024; 10(2): e34.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/safety10020034

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This work follows from a research project for safety management system re-engineering that turned a safety BowTie into a digital twin. A digital twin is a model embedded in software that mirrors a specific aspect of a real system; the aspect in this case is the risk space associated with a process. The well-known BowTie is the model that turns out to be singularly well suited as a digital twin from the risk perspective as it maps out the risk space together with real-life controls. However, for a BowTie to be a high-fidelity digital twin of a real system, the rules and processes for designing and operating a BowTie are changed.


Language: en

Keywords

monitoring; process; safety

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print