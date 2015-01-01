Abstract

The present research describes the development and validation of a self-reported instrument that measures the determinants of pedestrians' intention to violate traffic rules, based on the theory of planned behaviour. Moreover, the research deals with the analysis of the predictive validity of an extended theoretical framework of the theory of planned behaviour in relation to pedestrians' intention to violate. Based on the quota sample, adult pedestrian respondents (n = 383) completed a questionnaire assessing the relevant variables. Valid and reliable scales were developed, and they measure subjective, descriptive, normative, and personal norms, cognitive and affective attitudes, perceived behavioural control, habit formation, and behavioural intention concerning pedestrians' misdemeanour. Hierarchical regression analysis indicated that all components, except descriptive norms, were significant simultaneous predictors of pedestrians' intention to violate. The most powerful predictor is the personal norm. Overall, the findings considerably support the concept of the extended theoretical framework of the theory of planned behaviour.

