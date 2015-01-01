|
Wiseman Y. Smart Cities (Basel) 2024; 7(2): 758-771.
(Copyright © 2024, MDPI Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
There are several standards for representing and compressing video information. These standards are adapted to the vision of the human eye. Autonomous cars see and perceive objects in a different way than humans and, therefore, the common standards are not suitable for them. In this paper, we will present a way of adjusting the common standards to be appropriate for the vision of autonomous cars. The focus of this paper will be on the H.264 format, but a similar order can be adapted to other standards as well.
autonomous vehicles; H.264; quantization tables; video compression