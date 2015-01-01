Abstract

There are several standards for representing and compressing video information. These standards are adapted to the vision of the human eye. Autonomous cars see and perceive objects in a different way than humans and, therefore, the common standards are not suitable for them. In this paper, we will present a way of adjusting the common standards to be appropriate for the vision of autonomous cars. The focus of this paper will be on the H.264 format, but a similar order can be adapted to other standards as well.

Language: en