SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wiseman Y. Smart Cities (Basel) 2024; 7(2): 758-771.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, MDPI Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/smartcities7020031

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

There are several standards for representing and compressing video information. These standards are adapted to the vision of the human eye. Autonomous cars see and perceive objects in a different way than humans and, therefore, the common standards are not suitable for them. In this paper, we will present a way of adjusting the common standards to be appropriate for the vision of autonomous cars. The focus of this paper will be on the H.264 format, but a similar order can be adapted to other standards as well.


Language: en

Keywords

autonomous vehicles; H.264; quantization tables; video compression

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print