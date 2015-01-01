Abstract

Smart home (SH) technologies offer advancements in comfort, energy management, health, and safety. There is increasing interest in technology-enabled home services from scholars and professionals, particularly to meet the needs of a growing aging population. Yet, current research focuses on assisted living scenarios developed for elderly individuals with health impairments, and neglects to explore the potential of SHs in prevention. We aim to improve comprehension and guide future research on the value of SH technology for risk prevention with a survey assessing the adoption of SHs by older adults based on novel ad hoc collected data. Our survey is based on the theoretical background derived from the extant body of literature. In addition to established adoption factors and user characteristics, it includes previously unexamined elements such as active and healthy aging parameters, risk and insurance considerations, and social and hedonic dimensions. Descriptive results and regression analyses indicate that a vast majority of individuals acknowledge the preventive benefits of SHs. Additionally, we observe that individuals with higher levels of social activity, technology affinity, and knowledge of SHs tend to report greater interest. Moreover, perceived enjoyment and perceived risk emerge as central elements for SH adoption. Our research indicates that considering lifestyle factors when examining technology adoption and emphasizing the preventive benefits present possibilities for both future studies and practical implementations.

Language: en