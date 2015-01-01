Abstract

As a critical application in intelligent transportation systems, traffic state prediction still faces various challenges, such as unsatisfactory capability of utilizing multi-source data and modeling spatiotemporal network relevancies. Therefore, we propose a trajectory-based multi-task multi-graph convolutional network (Tr-MTMGN), a novel spatiotemporal deep learning framework for traffic state prediction on a citywide scale. This method firstly mines the underlying information from vehicle trajectories and designs a multi-graph convolution block to investigate spatial correlations. Sequentially, the multi-head self-attention layer is integrated into the multi-task learning framework to capture the temporal dependencies of the traffic state. The proposed model was evaluated on field data collected in Zhangzhou, China, and demonstrated superior performance when compared with existing state-of-the-art baselines.

