Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The current study uses longitudinal data from the National Alzheimer's Coordinating Center (NACC) to assess the effects of antipsychotic medication use on changes in cognitive functioning among adults in the United States.



METHODS: Linear mixed models were conducted that included study visits, days between visits, sex, age, education, and medical history (i.e. diabetes, seizures, traumatic brain injury, stroke, and Parkinson's disease). The Neuropsychiatric Inventory Questionnaire (NPI-Q) was used to create variables assessing changes in psychotic symptoms, manic symptoms, and agitation/disinhibition.



RESULTS: The results indicated that starting an antipsychotic medication was associated with a greater decline in semantic fluency (Fruit and Vegetable Naming), processing speed (Digit Symbol and Trail Making Test, Part A), and cognitive flexibility (Trail Making Test, Part B). Conversely, stopping an antipsychotic medication was protective against declines in the same cognitive skills. The effect of antipsychotic medications on cognitive functioning did not appear to differ by reported changes in psychiatric symptoms after adjusting for false discovery.



CONCLUSION: The results suggest that prescribers should consider discontinuance of an antipsychotic if the patient is reporting cognitive problems and their symptoms are manageable off the medications. The findings hope to spark future research into the effects of antipsychotic use on biomarkers of progressive dementias (e.g. Alzheimer's disease).

