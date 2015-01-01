Abstract

Women employed by sex work (WESW) experience significant gaps in accessing necessary healthcare services, leading to unmet health needs. Yet, there is a dearth of literature on the barriers to medical care access among WESW in Uganda. We used data from the Kyaterekera baseline to examine the correlates of access to medical care among WESW, defined as the ability of individuals to obtain the necessary healthcare services they require in a timely, affordable, and equitable manner. The Kyaterekera study recruited 542 WESW aged 18-58 years from Southern Uganda. We conducted a multilevel linear regression model to determine the intrapersonal (age, education level, marital status, HIV knowledge, and asset ownership), interpersonal (family cohesion and domestic violence attitudes), and community (community satisfaction, sex work stigma and distance to health facility) level correlates of access to medical care among WESW. Intrapersonal and interpersonal factors were associated with access to medical care among WESW. There was no significant association between community level factors and access to medical care. WESW with secondary education (β = 0.928, 95% CI = 0.007, 1.849) were associated with increased access to medical care. WESW with high asset ownership (β = -1.154, 95% CI= -1.903, -0.405), high family cohesion (β = -0.069, 95% CI= -0.106, -0.031), and high domestic violence attitudes (β = -0.253, 95% CI= -0.438, -0.068) were associated with decreased access to medical care. The findings emphasize the critical need for targeted family strengthening interventions to enhance family support for WESW and address domestic violence.

Language: en