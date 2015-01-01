Abstract

BACKGROUND: Patellofemoral instability commonly occurs during sports activities. The return to sports (RTS) rate for pediatric patients after bilateral medial patellofemoral ligament reconstruction (MPFLR) is unknown.



PURPOSE/HYPOTHESIS: The purpose of this study was to evaluate RTS outcomes for pediatric patients undergoing bilateral MPFLR. It was hypothesized that (1) fewer pediatric patients would RTS after bilateral MPFLR compared with unilateral MPFLR and that (2) for those in the bilateral cohort who were able to RTS, fewer patients would attain the same level of play as or higher level than the preinjury level. STUDY DESIGN: Cohort study; Level of evidence, 3.



METHODS: We prospectively collected RTS data on retrospectively identified matched cohorts of patients aged ≤18 years who underwent unilateral and bilateral MPFLR. We matched each participant with bilateral MPFLR at a 1 to 2 ratio with a participant with unilateral MPFLR by concomitant procedure, age, and sex. Postoperative complications and preoperative imaging measurements were collected from medical records. Patient-reported outcomes were obtained using a current Single Assessment Numeric Evaluation score collected at the time of primary outcome data.



RESULTS: We matched 16 participants (mean age, 14 years) who underwent bilateral MPFLR to 32 participants (mean age, 14.3 years) in a corresponding unilateral MPFLR cohort. We found a significant decrease in RTS rates for pediatric patients after bilateral MPFLR when compared with unilateral MPFLR (69% vs 94%; P =.03). Among those who returned to sports, there was no difference in the level of play achieved. For participants who did not RTS or returned at a lower level of play after bilateral MPFLR, 57% cited fear of reinjury as the primary reason. There were no differences in postoperative complications or current Single Assessment Numeric Evaluation scores between cohorts. The bilateral cohort had a significantly higher Caton-Deschamps index compared with the unilateral cohort, although the absolute difference was small (1.3 vs 1.2; P =.005).



CONCLUSION: We found that pediatric patients have a lower RTS rate after bilateral MPFLR when compared with a matched unilateral MPFLR cohort. No differences in the level of play were achieved among those who returned to sports. Fear of reinjury was a commonly cited reason for not returning to sports.

Language: en