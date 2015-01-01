|
McCarthy M, Saini P, Nathan PR, Ashworth E, McIntyre J. Arch. Suicide Res. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38602363
BACKGROUND: Accurate identification of suicidal crisis presentations to emergency departments (EDs) can lead to timely mental health support, improve patient experience, and support evaluations of suicide prevention initiatives. Poor coding practices within EDs are preventing appropriate patient care. Aims of the study are (1) examine the current suicide-related coding practices, (2) identify the factors that contribute to staff decision-making and patients receiving the incorrect code or no code.
Coding practices; emergency departments; suicidal crisis