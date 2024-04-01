Abstract

BACKGROUND: South Asian region contributes 59 % to the global mortality due to burns. However, we find a paucity of literature on the outcomes of burns from low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). South Asian Burn Registry (SABR) is a facility-based burns registry that collected data on in-patient burn care. This study assesses factors associated with mortality, length of hospital stay at the burns center, and functional status of burn patients.



METHODS: Prospective data was collected from two specialized public sector burn centers between September 2014 - January 2015 from Bangladesh and Pakistan. Multivariable logistic, linear, and ordinal logistic regression was conducted to assess factors associated with inpatient-mortality, length of hospital stay, and functional status at discharge, respectively.



RESULTS: Data on 883 patients was analyzed. Increased association with mortality was observed with administration of blood product (OR:3, 95 % CI:1.18-7.58) and nutritional support (OR:4.32, 95 % CI:1.55-12.02). Conversely, antibiotic regimens greater than 8 days was associated with decreased mortality (OR:0.1, 95 % CI:0.03-0.41). Associated increase in length of hospital stay was observed in patients with trauma associated with their burn injury, history of seizures (CE:47.93, 95 % CI 12.05-83.80), blood product (CE:22.09, 95 % CI:0.83-43.35) and oxygen administration (CE:23.7, 95 % CI:7.34-40.06). Patients who developed sepsis (OR:6.89, 95 % CI:1.92-24.73) and received blood products during hospitalization (OR:2.55, 95 % CI:1.38- 4.73) were more likely to have poor functional status at discharge.



CONCLUSION: This study identified multiple factors associated with worse clinical outcomes for burn patients in South Asia. Understanding these parameters can guide targeted efforts to improve the process and quality of burn care in LMICs.

