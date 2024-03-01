Abstract

BACKGROUND: Burn injuries are a major cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide, affecting not only the patients but also their families. Family-based education and follow-up program are interventions that aim to improve the quality of life and psychosocial outcomes of patients with burns and their families. However, we find a lack of evidence on the effectiveness and feasibility of these programs in different settings and populations. This study aimed to evaluate the features of the family-based education and follow-up program (FBEFP), a pilot project that was developed and implemented at the Tabriz Sina Teaching Hospital in 2020 to improve its burn care system.



DESIGN: A mixed-methods approach was used to collect and analyze both quantitative and qualitative data from various sources, such as, questionnaires, medical records, interviews and observation notes, to assess the content, process, and outcome of the program. The study followed the three steps of the CDC's framework for program evaluation: describing the program, measuring its effectiveness, and providing recommendations for improvement.



RESULTS: The results of this study revealed the positive impacts of the FBEFP on the patients' physical, psychological, and social outcomes and quality of life. 4.8% of the people in the follow-up group were re-admitted, while this amount was 7.2% in the group without follow-up. Although the number of readmissions was less in the non-follow-up group, statistically no significant difference was observed between the two ratios before and after follow-up. In order to evaluate satisfaction rates, In the follow-up group, 72 patients and in the non-follow-up group, 38 patients were reached. After converting these data to normal distribution, using t-tests, it was determined that the difference between the two studied groups was highly significant. In other words, the follow-up process had favorable results on satisfaction of the studied people. However, the study also identified some challenges and barriers in implementing the program, such as lack of resources, staff training, and family involvement.



CONCLUSION: FBEFP is a promising intervention that enhances the well-being of patients with burns and their families. However, more evidence is needed to support its effectiveness and feasibility in different contexts and populations. The study also provided valuable insights into the benefits and challenges of implementing a Family-Based Education and Follow-up Program for patients with burns in a low-resource setting. The study contributed to the development of guidelines and recommendations for future research and practice in this field.

Language: en