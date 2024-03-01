Abstract

A 27-year-old male was referred from a rehabilitation clinic to the ophthalmology emergency clinic with a 1-day history of left eye pain. He had a history of substance use disorder and previous self-harm. According to the rehabilitation clinic staff, he was previously agitated and used a loose nail on his bed to injure his eye. At the time of examination, he presented with lethargy and impaired speech due to sedation administered at the rehabilitation clinic. His left eye was red with conjunctival chemosis and a normal anterior- and posterior-segment examination. His right eye examination had no significant findings, and visual acuity was 20/20 in both eyes. Computed tomography revealed a metallic foreign body, consistent with a nail, in the medial portion of his right orbit (Fig. 1A, B) without damage to any eye structures (Supplementary Fig. 1, available online). Surgery was performed, and the nail was removed via a conjunctival approach (Supplementary Videos 1 and 2, available online). After the surgery, the patient had no other eye symptoms, his visual acuity remained preserved, and he was sent back to the referring clinic.

Language: en