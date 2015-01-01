Abstract

Canada has been a pioneer in adopting a harm reduction approach to address risks associated with drug use for people who inject drugs. Today, Canada is home to 39 supervised injection sites spread throughout the country. The scientific literature demonstrates, unequivocally, that these sites have numerous health benefits for people who inject drugs, namely by decreasing risks of blood-borne diseases, overdose, and mortality. Yet, a lack of clear guidelines on optimal locations for the implementation of such sites and NIMBYISM ("Not In My Back Yard") have been stumbling blocks for planned and operating sites. Various Canadian governments have introduced their own policies to overcome the lack of national public health guidelines on community planning. Namely, policies aim to limit the exposure to sites and drug use for vulnerable populations, such as children. However, there is a veritable lack of research on the public health impacts of supervised injection sites for local communities, who tend to be disadvantaged. The existing literature fails to address the broader and differential impacts of such sites for local vulnerable and disadvantaged populations, including use of active transportation, psychological distress, perceived safety, and social cohesion. Moreover, existing research, largely focusing on assessing pre-implementation social acceptability and post-implementation impacts on crime, faces important methodological limitations. The following commentary reviews the existing literature and makes recommendations for future public health research on the impacts of supervised injection sites.

