Citation
Boelen PA, Eisma MC, de Keijser J, Lenferink LIM. Clin. Psychol. Psychother. 2024; 31(2): e2970.




Abstract
Road traffic accidents (RTAs) are among the most frequent negative life-events. About one in five RTA survivors is susceptible to posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Knowledge about needs for, and usage of, mental health services (MHSs) may improve options for care for RTA victims. The current study aimed to assess rates of victims using different MHSs, including psychotherapy, pharmacotherapy and support groups, and to explore correlates of needs for and use of these MHSs. Further, we aimed to estimate the treatment gap in post-RTA care, defined as including people with probable PTSD who did not use MHSs and people wanting but not getting help from MHSs. Dutch victims of nonlethal RTAs (N = 259) completed self-report measures on needs for and use of MHSs and PTSD.
Keywords
*Accidents, Traffic/psychology; *Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic/therapy/psychology; Anxiety; Humans; Mental Health; mental health services; posttraumatic stress; Psychotherapy; road traffic accident; treatment gap