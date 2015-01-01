SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sullan MJ, Kinney AR, Stearns-Yoder KA, Reis DJ, Saldyt EG, Forster JE, Cogan CM, Bahraini NH, Brenner LA. Contemp. Clin. Trials 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.cct.2024.107525

38604497

BACKGROUND: Individuals with a history of moderate-severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) experience a significantly higher prevalence of insomnia compared to the general population. While individuals living with TBI have been shown to benefit from traditional insomnia interventions (e.g., face-to-face [F2F]), such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBTI), many barriers exist that limit access to F2F evidence-based treatments. Although computerized CBT-I (CCBT-I) is efficacious in terms of reducing insomnia symptoms, individuals with moderate-severe TBI may require support to engage in such treatment. Here we describe the rationale, design, and methods of a randomized controlled trial (RCT) assessing the efficacy of a guided CCBT-I program for reducing insomnia symptoms for participants with a history of moderate-severe TBI.

METHODS: This is an RCT of a guided CCBT-I intervention for individuals with a history of moderate-severe TBI and insomnia. The primary outcome is self-reported insomnia severity, pre- to post-intervention. Exploratory outcomes include changes in sleep misperception following CCBT-I and describing the nature of guidance needed by the Study Clinician during the intervention.

CONCLUSION: This study represents an innovative approach to facilitating broader engagement with an evidence-based online treatment for insomnia among those with a history of moderate-severe TBI.

FINDINGS will provide evidence for the level and nature of support needed to implement guided CCBT-I. Should findings be positive, this study would provide support for a strategy by which to deliver guided CCBT-I to individuals with a history of moderate-severe TBI.


Language: en

Computerized cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia; Insomnia; Moderate-severe traumatic brain injury; Randomized controlled trial; Veterans

