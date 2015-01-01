|
Kınık K, Kuday AD, Calışkan C. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2024; 18: e58.
38600760
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: This study assessed psychological hardiness and compassion satisfaction among the Türk Kızılay (Turkish Red Crescent) personnel and volunteers involved in the 2023 Kahramanmaraş earthquake. Additionally, the relationship between compassion satisfaction and psychological hardiness was also investigated.
Keywords
*Earthquakes; *Empathy; compassion satisfaction; Cross-Sectional Studies; Female; Humans; Job Satisfaction; Kahramanmaraş earthquake; Kızılay; Male; Personal Satisfaction; psychological hardiness; red crescent; Red Cross; Surveys and Questionnaires