Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study focuses on adults affected by the February 2023 Turkey earthquakes, aiming to uncover demographic and clinical traits.



METHODS: A retrospective analysis of data from adult patients who sought emergency care between February 6 and February 21, 2023, following the earthquakes, was conducted.



RESULTS: Among 3072 patients, 1544 (50.3%) of whom were women, trauma (31.1%) was the most prevalent cause of emergency department presentations. The median age of all patients was 44 y (interquartile range [IQR] 31-61 y). Hatay province accounted for 65.2% of trauma patients as origin. Most of the patients (66.8%) presented to the emergency department by their own means, while this was opposite for trauma patients, of whom 54.5% was transferred by means of Ambulance Service. Half of the total trauma patients were rescued from the debris, and 75.9% sustained limb injuries. Crush syndrome affected 24.7%, and emergency hemodialysis was performed on 9.1%, whereas emergency surgery was performed on 22.8% of all trauma cases. Overall, 10.2% of trauma patients lacked any identification. The rate of emergency department admittions due to respiratory and cardiovascular diseases was higher at the time of the earthquake compared with the previous year (P < 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: The insights gained from this study hold valuable implications for disaster response strategies, emphasizing the importance of preparedness, timely intervention, and comprehensive patient care.

Language: en