Abstract

The COVID-19 pandemic has incited widespread anti-Asian racism, which is linked to numerous behavioral health consequences including depressive symptoms. As racism-induced depressive symptoms are linked to coping-related alcohol use and because alcohol-related problems represent a significant public health concern in this population, we investigated whether COVID-19 racism predicted alcohol use severity through depressive symptoms and drinking to cope motives among Asian American emerging adults (N = 139; M(age) = 23.04; 50% women, 50% men). We conducted a serial mediation wherein COVID-19 racism predicted alcohol use severity sequentially through depressive symptoms and drinking to cope motives. COVID-19 racism directly and significantly predicted alcohol use severity. The indirect effect via depressive symptoms and drinking to cope motives was also significant, suggesting that COVID-19 racism is likely a risk factor for alcohol-related problems.



RESULTS inform intervention science and highlight the need for policy and behavioral health services to curb COVID-19 racism.

