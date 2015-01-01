|
Citation
|
Keum BTH, Choi AY. Emerg. Adulthood 2022; 10(6): 1591-1601.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Society for the Study of Emerging Adulthood, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38603255
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
The COVID-19 pandemic has incited widespread anti-Asian racism, which is linked to numerous behavioral health consequences including depressive symptoms. As racism-induced depressive symptoms are linked to coping-related alcohol use and because alcohol-related problems represent a significant public health concern in this population, we investigated whether COVID-19 racism predicted alcohol use severity through depressive symptoms and drinking to cope motives among Asian American emerging adults (N = 139; M(age) = 23.04; 50% women, 50% men). We conducted a serial mediation wherein COVID-19 racism predicted alcohol use severity sequentially through depressive symptoms and drinking to cope motives. COVID-19 racism directly and significantly predicted alcohol use severity. The indirect effect via depressive symptoms and drinking to cope motives was also significant, suggesting that COVID-19 racism is likely a risk factor for alcohol-related problems.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alcohol use severity; Asian American emerging adults; COVID-19 racism; depressive symptoms; drinking to cope motives