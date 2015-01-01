|
Citation
Morris V, Baptist-Mohseni N, Kronstein NB, Murphy CB, Yunus F, Thibault T, Livet A, Mahmoud A, Pétrin-Pomerleau P, Krank M, Thompson K, Conrod P, Stewart SH, Keough MT. Emerg. Adulthood 2023; 11(3): 797-803.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Society for the Study of Emerging Adulthood, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38603422
PMCID
Abstract
Using a multigroup path analysis, we examined if hazardous alcohol use mediated the relations between elevated externalizing personality traits (i.e., impulsivity or sensation seeking) and reduced adherence to COVID-19 public health guidelines. We hypothesized that those high in externalizing personality traits would demonstrate less adherence to public health guidelines and that hazardous alcohol use would mediate this relationship. First- and second-year undergraduates (N = 1232; ages 18-25) from five Canadian universities participated in a cross-sectional survey between January to April 2021. Individuals with higher levels of impulsive or sensation seeking personality traits demonstrated poorer adherence to COVID-19 public health guidelines and these relations were mediated by hazardous alcohol use.
Language: en
Keywords
adherence; alcohol; COVID-19; impulsivity; sensation seeking