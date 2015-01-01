Abstract

This field note examines the disaster risk construction process in Lima, Peru. More commonly experienced hazard contexts are considered in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic. We provide an empirical analysis based on Lima-wide data and using findings from a single case study settlement to illustrate more general conclusions. We attempt to reveal how exposure and vulnerability factors signify that very different hazards, including COVID-19, predominantly affect the same population groups. Underlying causes and drivers, all related to different expressions of urban inequality, include problems of access to suitable urban land, land trafficking and invasion, State exclusion from social housing and basic services, unsafe building practice and corruption. The research confirms the usefulness of a social construction approach to disaster risk, based on the notion of underlying causes and drivers, and the need to reconfigure urban planning processes, breaking sector silos and encouraging integrated intersectoral and interspatial approaches.

Language: en