SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kisely S, Bull C, Trott M, Arnautovska U, Siskind D, Warren N, Najman JM. Epidemiol. Psychiatr. Sci. 2024; 33: e23.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Cambridge University Press)

DOI

10.1017/S204579602400026X

PMID

38604777

Abstract

DOI: https://doi.org/10.1017/S2045796024000192, Published by Cambridge University Press 27 March 2024

The original article contained an error in the title. The error has been corrected and the article republished.

The authors apologise for the error.

The original title was printed as:
Emergency department presentations for deliberate self-harm and suicidal ideation in 25-39 years olds following agency-notified child maltreatment: results from the Childhood Adversity and Lifetime Morbidity (CALM) study

The title has been corrected in the SafetyLit database.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print