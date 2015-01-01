|
Shah N, O'Keeffe S, Hayward S, Suzuki M, McCabe R. Front. Psychiatry 2024; 15: e1271674.
38600980
BACKGROUND: Risk of suicide is increased immediately following emergency department (ED) attendance for self-harm. Evidence suggests that brief psychological interventions delivered in EDs are effective for self-harm. The Assured intervention comprises an enhanced biopsychosocial assessment in the ED, collaborative safety planning and three rapid solution focused follow-up sessions.
Emergency Department; liaison psychiatry; psychological intervention; qualitative research; self-harm; solution-focused; suicide