INTRODUCTION: A history of concussion is recognized as a risk factor for musculoskeletal injury, which is likely associated with physiological effects that warrant better understanding. This study aimed to assess the potential of measurements obtained from an immersive virtual reality (VR) test to identify a subtle perceptual-motor impairment that may be prospectively associated with the occurrence of a core or lower extremity sprain or strain.



METHODS: A cohort of 68 high school athletes (41 female soccer players and 27 male football players) provided survey responses and completed an immersive VR test several days prior to the initiation of preseason practice sessions. Measurements of eye, neck, arm, and whole-body displacements were obtained during 40 successive lunging/reaching responses to visual stimuli moving horizontally across the VR headset display. Injury occurrences were electronically documented from the initial preseason practice session to the final game of the season.



RESULTS: A statistically significant and intrinsically credible two-factor prediction model for core or lower extremity injury occurrence included an interaction between female sex and a self-reported history of two or more concussions, along with slow response time (RT) for arm reach (OR = 4.67; 95% CI, 1.51-14.43). Follow-up analyses identified sex-specific cut points for arm reach RT associated with elevated injury risk, which were ≥1.385 s for females and ≥1.257 s for males.



DISCUSSION: High school female soccer players who have sustained more than one concussion appear to be highly vulnerable to core or lower extremity sprain or strain, with the risk of injury compounded by a slow arm reach RT. Male football players as a group demonstrated significantly faster arm reach RT than that of female soccer players, but slow perceptual-motor RT for arm reach was also identified as a potentially important injury risk factor for male players. Immersive VR appears to provide precise measurements of behavioral performance characteristics that depend on brain processing efficiency. Given that the speed, accuracy, and consistency of perceptual-motor responses may be modifiable, future research should explore the potential benefits of VR training for reducing the risk of sport-related injuries.

