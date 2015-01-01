Abstract

In these times of polycrisis, the role of health promotion is as important as ever for empowering families, communities, organizations and societies. Polycrisis, understood as the convergence of a global health pandemic, economic challenges, environmental and climate issues, political and cultural/geopolitical conflicts, amplifies the complexities individuals face in accessing, understanding, processing, appraising and applying/utilizing information and resources, especially in the area of health. The social and economic impacts of polycrisis (1) across different populations result in, and enhance existing, inequalities in health. There is no better time than now to recognize the role of health literacy in health promotion at all levels as a vehicle for empowerment. The ability to make informed decisions regarding health behaviors, preventive measures and access to healthcare services becomes paramount. In this editorial, we explore the vital role of health literacy in health promotion during polycrisis, highlighting its significance in empowering individuals, fostering community resilience and addressing the unique challenges posed by overlapping crises.

Language: en