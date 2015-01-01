Abstract

The effect of using smartphones while walking on the cognitive and physical abilities of the "digital native" generation, i.e., individuals who have grown up in a digital media-centric environment, remains poorly understood. This study evaluated the effects of cognitive-motor interference on the use of smartphones while walking in children and young adults. The study involved 50 individuals from the digital age generation, including 24 children and 26 young adults. The study encompassed three experimental conditions, in which participants were instructed to traverse a distance of 60 m. The initial condition functioned as a control, wherein the participants walked without supplementary stimuli. In the second condition, the participants were provided with explicit instructions to grasp the smartphone device and position it in front of their chest by using both hands. This manipulation introduced a postural component into the experimental setup. The third condition required participants to be ambulatory while concurrently engaging in a cognitive task, namely, participating in a game that necessitated focused attention. Gait parameters were obtained by using inertial measurement unit sensors. Subsequently, the acquired gait characteristics were converted into dual-task costs (DTC). In the cognitive condition, children exhibited significantly greater DTC values for gait speed (76%), stride length (79%), stride time (102%), and stride length coefficient of variation (CV) than the young adults (p < 0.025). Moreover, as shown by the increased CV, a significant association exists between poor performance in smartphone games among children and increased variability in stride length. In children, the DTC of stride time CV decreased as smartphone game scores increased (R(2) = 16.5%), and the DTC of stride length CV decreased more markedly as smartphone game scores increased (R(2) = 28.2%). In conclusion, children are at a higher risk of pedestrian accidents when using smartphones while walking compared to young adults.

Language: en