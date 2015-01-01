Abstract

The seat significantly contributes to driving safety. Ergonomic seats prevent physical strain and fatigue, so attention and concentration do not drop so quickly, which helps to avoid accidents. The article generally presents the development of seats used in cars and the current areas of use of rotatable seats. Furthermore, it gives an overview of the possible seating positions for fully autonomous vehicles. The article leads the reader through the crash test simulation focusing on the model used. Subsequently, the article presents the research results so far and the possibilities for further development of the driver's seat. The article highlights the change in the driver's movement kinematics as a crucial observation. This change significantly increases the risk of serious injury. In frontal collisions, the modified seat consistently demonstrates results below the specified limit. It is important to note that there are injury values that increase, but these are not a problem because they remain below the limit. In the case of a side collision, the aim was less to reduce injury values and more to better coordinate the kinematics of the passenger's movement during the accident. It can be concluded that this is achievable with the modified seat, as the passenger's movements are notably more predictable and coordinated under these circumstances.

