Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The study examines the prevalence and factors associated with high-risk sexual behavior among sexually active young Indian men.



METHODS: This study used samples of 14,584 men aged 15 to 29 from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), 2019-21.



RESULTS: 14% of men engaged in early sexual debut (<18 years), 68% had unprotected sex, and 4% had multiple sexual partners in the past 12 months. Age, marital status, educational attainment, occupation, wealth quintile, alcohol consumption, internet use, media exposure, and region were significant predictors of risky sexual behavior.



CONCLUSIONS: We suggest a tailored approach for effective policy design considering risk factors of risky sexual behavior.

Language: en