Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study examined associations between young adults' psychological characteristics and psychosocial consequences of sex, and whether risky sexual encounters mediated these associations.



METHODS: College students (N = 265; M(age) = 19.49) completed questionnaires concerning risky sexual relationships, behaviors, situations, and psychosocial consequences during their most recent encounter and over the last year.



RESULTS: Sexual restraint indirectly predicted positive consequences of the most recent encounter via risky sexual behaviors. Sexual restraint and permissiveness predicted positive and negative consequences over the past year via risky relationships.



CONCLUSIONS: Psychological characteristics may influence the likelihood of risky sexual encounters, thereby influencing consequences.

