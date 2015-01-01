|
Citation
|
Crockett LJ, Moilanen KL, Cartwright ML. Int. J. Sex. Health 2023; 35(2): 230-247.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38601009
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: This study examined associations between young adults' psychological characteristics and psychosocial consequences of sex, and whether risky sexual encounters mediated these associations.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
consequences of sex; sexual attitudes; sexual restraint; Sexual risk; young adults