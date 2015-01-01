SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Crockett LJ, Moilanen KL, Cartwright ML. Int. J. Sex. Health 2023; 35(2): 230-247.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/19317611.2023.2204304

38601009

PMC10903652

OBJECTIVES: This study examined associations between young adults' psychological characteristics and psychosocial consequences of sex, and whether risky sexual encounters mediated these associations.

METHODS: College students (N = 265; M(age) = 19.49) completed questionnaires concerning risky sexual relationships, behaviors, situations, and psychosocial consequences during their most recent encounter and over the last year.

RESULTS: Sexual restraint indirectly predicted positive consequences of the most recent encounter via risky sexual behaviors. Sexual restraint and permissiveness predicted positive and negative consequences over the past year via risky relationships.

CONCLUSIONS: Psychological characteristics may influence the likelihood of risky sexual encounters, thereby influencing consequences.


Language: en

consequences of sex; sexual attitudes; sexual restraint; Sexual risk; young adults

