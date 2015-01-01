Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Disparities in substance use patterns and outcomes are evident among sexual and gender minority groups. Sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) microaggression, or the subtle forms of aggression experienced by lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, gender non-conforming/non-binary, and gender diverse individuals, has recently been explored as a mechanism that leads to negative adjustment outcomes, including substance use. In this study we examined extant literature on the association between SOGI microaggression and substance use, and the intermediary factors that mediate or moderate this relationship.



METHOD: Scoping review method was used to systematically map the literature base using database aggregators (e.g., Scopus, EBSCO) following the PRISMA Extension for Scoping Reviews (PRISMA-ScR) guidelines.



RESULTS: We found that SOGI microaggression is positively associated with substance use and negative consequences, and this relationship is mediated or moderated by motivational, relational, and identity processes.



CONCLUSION: These findings suggest the need to consider microaggression experience when working with clients of diverse sexual and gender identities. Likewise, additional studies are needed on other intermediary factors and effects of microaggression on substances other than alcohol. Most importantly, this study underscores the need for understanding the link between microaggression and substance use in greater efforts to promote sexual well-being and building competence in fostering the trifecta of sexual health, sexual rights, and sexual pleasure.

