Botor NJB, Tuliao AP. Int. J. Sex. Health 2023; 35(3): 363-382.
38601727
OBJECTIVES: Disparities in substance use patterns and outcomes are evident among sexual and gender minority groups. Sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) microaggression, or the subtle forms of aggression experienced by lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, gender non-conforming/non-binary, and gender diverse individuals, has recently been explored as a mechanism that leads to negative adjustment outcomes, including substance use. In this study we examined extant literature on the association between SOGI microaggression and substance use, and the intermediary factors that mediate or moderate this relationship.
gender identity; microaggression; sexual health; sexual orientation; Substance use