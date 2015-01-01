SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wainipitapong S, Oon-Arom A, Wiwattarangkul T, Vadhanavikkit P, Wiwattanaworaset P, Srifuengfung M, Chiddaycha M. Int. J. Sex. Health 2023; 35(3): 352-362.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/19317611.2023.2214801

38601729

PMC10903562

OBJECTIVE: This study aims to investigate sexual behaviors among gender diverse (LGBT and other sexual/gender minorities) and nongender-diverse medical students.

METHODS: In 2021 academic year, medical students from five Thai medical schools completed questionnaires identifying demographic data, psychosexual factors, sexual experiences, and risks.

RESULTS: Among 1,322 students, 32.1% were gender-diverse students who had lower age at first sexual intercourse and more experiences in solitary and partnered sexual activity.

CONCLUSIONS: Use of hookup applications was more frequent among gay and bisexual males. Risky sexual behaviors were significantly higher among bisexual females. Gender-diverse medical students showed higher involvement in sexual activities. Future studies should be addressing sexual health in Thai medical education.


gender diversity; LGBT; medical education; medical student; sex; sexual activity

