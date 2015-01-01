|
Citation
|
Okunlola DA, Alawode OA, Jegede OT, Adeleye K. Int. J. Sex. Health 2023; 35(4): 625-636.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38601810
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Despite the high prevalence of sexual violence among young and adolescent women in Nigeria, there is a paucity of studies on the extent of sexual violence among adolescent girls, especially unpartnered girls, and the role of parental violence. This study assesses the prevalence of self-reported sexual violence and the influence of exposure to parental violence among unpartnered adolescent girls (aged 15-19) in Nigeria.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescent girls; Nigeria; Parental violence; sexual violence