Baryshnikov I, Rosenström TH, Isometsä ET. J. Clin. Psychiatry 2024; 85(2): 23m14926.
38602493
OBJECTIVE: Psychological pain (PP) is a potentially important risk factor for suicide. However, its temporal stability and association with suicidal ideation (SI) remain obscure. Whether PP represents a risk factor for SI independently of depression, anxiety, and hopelessness or is more prominent and temporally unstable in patients with depression and borderline personality disorder (BPD) is also unclear.
*Borderline Personality Disorder/epidemiology; *Inpatients; Depression/diagnosis/epidemiology; Ecological Momentary Assessment; Humans; Pain; Risk Factors; Suicidal Ideation