Citation

Bloemen EM, Tietz S, Lindberg DM, Hayes J, Lum H, Gottesman E, Elman A, Sullivan M, Pino C, McAuley J, Shaw A, Hancock D, Chang ES, Yasui R, LoFaso VM, Stern ME, Rosen T. J. Elder Abuse Negl. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/08946566.2024.2339242

PMID

38602348

Abstract

Elder mistreatment, including elder abuse and neglect, is a difficult diagnosis to make and manage for most providers. To address this, two elder abuse consultation teams were developed for patients in the hospital and emergency department settings. As these teams have developed, the providers involved have obtained specialized training and experience that we believe contributes to a new field of elder abuse geriatrics, a corollary to the well-established field of child abuse pediatrics. Providers working in this field require specialized training and have a specialized scope of practice that includes forensic evaluation, evaluation of cognition and capacity, care coordination and advocacy for victims of abuse, and collaboration with protective services and law enforcement. Here we describe the training, scope of practice, ethical role, and best practices for elder mistreatment medical consultation. We hope this will serve as a starting point for this new and important medical specialty.


Language: en

Keywords

Elder abuse; elder mistreatment; geriatrician; medical specialist

