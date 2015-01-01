|
Hesham A, Geiger J, Alshamrani Y, Sawatari Y. J. Maxillofac. Oral Surg. 2024; 23(2): 363-370.
(Copyright © 2024, Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of India, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
38601229
PURPOSE: Mandible fractures are the second most common fractures of the facial skeleton because of the prominent position of the lower jaw. The purpose of this study was to calculate the prevalence of mandibular fractures based on their causes and locations. MATERIALS AND METHOD: A systematic search of 3 electronic databases from January 2010 and January 2020 was conducted following the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines. There were 359 articles identified for screening against selection criteria. The search identified 39 articles to be included in our analysis.
Causes; Location; Mandible fractures; Maxillofacial fractures; Systematic review