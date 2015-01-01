Abstract

The most common reasons for emergency visits to a maxillofacial surgery department are infections and trauma to the mouth, jaw and face. Many infections of the facial area are of odontogenic origin. Furthermore, contaminated wounds or foreign bodies can also cause a facial infection such as an abscess. Therefore, in some cases, initial trauma and subsequent wound infection in the facial area are closely related. The following case report describes the rare cause of a temporal abscess caused by an infected key bit after bicycle accident two weeks after the initial trauma. Through a detailed anamnesis and radiological imaging, a rapid diagnosis and initiation of surgical therapy could be achieved. This case report underlines the need for a precise medical history and detailed clinical examination, including wound cleaning in the event of injuries and/or infectious swellings in the facial area by the attending physician.

