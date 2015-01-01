Abstract

Globally, occupational workers suffer various health impacts due to extreme heat. In this short review, we examined the literature discussing health impacts of heat on occupational workers, and then discussed certain individual and institutional measures needed to address the problem. Though the available literature in the recent decade discusses health impacts of heat on workers as various heat-related illnesses, we found very few studies examining how occupational workers suffer from issues concerning cardiovascular health, neurological health, respiratory health, and mental health. In this regard, we highlight the need for more studies to examine how occupational workers exposed to extreme heat conditions suffer from fatal health issues like heart stroke, brain stroke, and other ailments impacting vital organs of the body. Occupational workers across the world should be made aware of the measures to protect themselves from extreme heat. Further, countries should develop occupational heat safety guidelines with statutory effect.

