Quinn LO, Bruce LM, Young CM. J. Sci. Med. Sport 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Sports Medicine Australia, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jsams.2024.03.011

38604817

OBJECTIVES: To investigate the impact that the structure and combination of athlete classification within lineups has on possession outcome in Wheelchair Rugby (WR).

DESIGN: Retrospective.

METHODS: Analysis was conducted using data from all 18 WR matches from the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games. Pearson's chi-squared analysis was conducted to investigate the effect of lineup structures on performance and a nested generalised logistic mixed model (GLMM) was fitted to the data to investigate the association between independent variables and the outcome of possessions. Specifically, the impact of offensive and defensive lineup structures on possession outcome and whether the offensive and defensive lineup structures matching or not impact possession outcome.

RESULTS: There was a significant relationship between the offensive lineup structure and possession outcome. Balanced lineups had greater turnovers than expected. Balanced lineups also had fewer tries than expected, whilst high-low lineups had fewer than expected turnovers. There were no significant associations between the defensive lineup structure and possession outcome. Furthermore, no significant associations were found between whether the structure of the offensive and defensive lineup matched (or not) and the possession outcome.

CONCLUSIONS: The findings suggest that the offensive team's lineup structure plays a more prominent role in impacting possession outcome, compared to the defensive team's lineup structure. The present results provide valuable insights into WR performance for coaches, practitioners, and researchers.


Language: en

Athlete classification; Lineups; Parasport; Possession outcome; Wheelchair Rugby

