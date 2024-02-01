Abstract

INTRODUCTION: There has been a sharp climb in the Unites States' death rate among opioid and other substance abuse patients, as well as an increased prevalence in gun violence. We aimed to investigate the association between substance abuse and gun violence in a national sample of patients presenting to US emergency departments (EDs).



METHODS: We queried the 2018-2019 Nationwide Emergency Department Sample for patients ≥18 years with substance abuse disorders (opioid and other) using International Classification of Diseases, 10th Revision, Clinical Modification codes. Within this sample, we analyzed characteristics and outcomes of patients with firearm-related injuries. The primary outcome was mortality; secondary outcomes were ED charges and length of stay.



RESULTS: Among the 25.2 million substance use disorder (SUD) patients in our analysis, 35,306 (0.14%) had a firearm-related diagnosis. Compared to other SUD patients, firearm-SUD patients were younger (33.3 versus 44.7 years, P < 0.001), primarily male (88.6% versus 54.2%, P < 0.001), of lower-income status (0-25th percentile income: 56.4% versus 40.5%, P < 0.001), and more likely to be insured by Medicaid or self-pay (71.6% versus 53.2%, P < 0.001). Firearm-SUD patients had higher mortality (1.4% versus 0.4%, P < 0.001), longer lengths of stay (6.5 versus 4.9 days, P < 0.001), and higher ED charges ($9269 versus $5,164, P < 0.001). Firearm-SUD patients had a 60.3% rate of psychiatric diagnoses. Firearm-SUD patients had 5.5 times greater odds of mortality in adjusted analyses (adjusted odds ratio: 5.5, P < 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: Opioid-substance abuse patients with firearm injuries have higher mortality rates and costs among these groups, with limited discharge to postacute care resources. All these factors together point to the urgent need for improved screening and treatment for this vulnerable group of patients.

