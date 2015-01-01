Abstract

The present study examined the association between safety perceptions and communication with a trusted adult about sex and drugs among Black adolescents exposed to adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and the role of gender as a potential moderator in this association. Data were drawn from a small, randomized control pilot test of an adapted evidence-based intervention conducted from 2022 to 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. The sample included 57 Black adolescents who had been exposed to ACEs (M(age) = 15.14 years, SD = 0.81l; 47.4% female, 52.6% male). Information about safety perceptions, health communication, health behaviors, and demographic characteristics was measured using an electronic survey at baseline. Group differences by gender emerged among ACEs and substance use behaviors. Safety perceptions were significantly associated with communication with a trusted adult, B = 0.31, SE = 0.24, p = .039. As youth felt more unsafe, their communication with a trusted adult about sex and drugs increased; this association did not differ by gender. Health communication was also associated with ACEs. Black adolescents living with a parent with mental health challenges reported increased communication, B = 0.60, SE = 0.20, p = .005, whereas youth experiencing homelessness had reduced health communication, B = -0.63, SE = 0.24, p = .012. A lack of perceived safety significantly impacts health communication; however, having trusted adults outside of the home, school, and neighborhood can serve as a protective factor in reducing substance use and sexual risk-taking among this population.

