Abstract

Mental health first aid (MHFA) training is a low-cost, evidence-based intervention that teaches trainees to recognize signs of mental distress. Thirty correctional officers (COs) were recruited to participate in a remote MHFA intervention study. The COs were divided into three MHFA training sessions, with no more than 10 COs per group. Data collection assessments included pretest and posttest surveys and a focus group meeting. Of the 30 eligible CO participants, 27 completed the study, including follow-up assessments. Nine COs participated in a focus group meeting-one third (n = 9) of the CO participants identified as female, and the remaining identified as male. Most CO participants self-identified as White (n = 17), and two thirds (n = 18) of the CO participants were 35-54 years old. There was a strong military influence, with about close to half (48%) of COs identifying as a veteran. A paired sample t test was used to analyze whether there were any differences in mental health knowledge scores from pre- and postintervention. There were no significant differences between the pre- and postintervention results for the five MHFA knowledge items. The Wilcoxon signed-rank test was used to analyze differences in pre- and postintervention data for mental health referral items. From pre- to posttraining, COs reported that it would be easier to make a mental health referral for someone experiencing a mental health challenge (Z = -2.087, p =.037). At 12 weeks, COs referred 2.6 (SD: 4.30, range 1-20) people incarcerated for mental health services. The reasons for referral included: "suicidal thoughts," "experiencing anxiety over being incarcerated during COVID," and "considering self-harm." A phenomenological approach was used to analyze the focus group meeting. The themes identified were: (a) COs experience with MHFA training was viewed positively (facilitators); (b) there is a need to improve mental wellness in correctional settings (barriers); and (c) mental health referral process for incarcerated individuals needs enhancement when implementing MHFA (barriers). MHFA training for COs is necessary to equip COs with the skills to safely support and refer incarcerated people experiencing a mental health crisis. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

