Citation
Pennock K, Tamminen K, McKenzie B, Mainwaring L. Psychol. Sport Exer. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
DOI
PMID
38604573
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Sport-related concussions leave youth vulnerable to significant health, physical, social, and educational disruptions. Many youth athletes under-report concussions, but the scope of the issue for this population is not well understood, nor are the underlying motivations for (under)reporting. It is necessary to examine the relationship between sport-related concussion knowledge and reporting and invite athletes to share their decision-making processes. The purpose of the research was to understand how athletes' attitudes, experiences and beliefs regarding concussions influence their under-reporting decisions and behaviours.
Keywords
adolescent athletes; injury; reporting; risk; sport-related concussions