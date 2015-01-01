Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sport-related concussions leave youth vulnerable to significant health, physical, social, and educational disruptions. Many youth athletes under-report concussions, but the scope of the issue for this population is not well understood, nor are the underlying motivations for (under)reporting. It is necessary to examine the relationship between sport-related concussion knowledge and reporting and invite athletes to share their decision-making processes. The purpose of the research was to understand how athletes' attitudes, experiences and beliefs regarding concussions influence their under-reporting decisions and behaviours.



METHODS: We conducted semi-structured interviews with 17 elite athletes, aged 16-18 years, from individual and team sports. Data were analyzed using constructivist grounded theory and a substantive theoretical model of sport-related concussion under-reporting was developed.



RESULTS: The model demonstrates personal, social, cultural, and biophysical processes that contribute to under-reporting decisions and identifies multiple interconnected processes that contribute to 'high-risk' situations of under-reporting. Youth athletes navigate various barriers and facilitators to under-reporting, including their own desire to play, perceived stigma, concussion sense-making, and social influences.



RESULTS suggest that under-reporting by youth athletes implicates a collective, rather than individual, responsibility.



CONCLUSIONS: A theoretical grounded model for youth sport-related concussion under-reporting highlights the complexity of the decision-making process. This study offers a new framework for understanding why youth athletes may hide concussion symptoms. The model offers potential to be used to develop concussion interventions and tools for improved decision-making, and to address issues of risk and responsibility concerning concussion reporting.

